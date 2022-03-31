IPL 2022: Updated standings for Orange and Purple Cap after RCB vs KKR match
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Faf du Plessis failed to score runs in the match against KKR however he still lead the race of Orange cap with 93 runs from 2 matches so far.
Image: iplt20/BCCI
Ishan Kishan made a great start to his IPL 2022 campaign scoring 81 runs in the first match. However, his innings was not enough for Mumbai Indians to secure victory. He is currently second on the run getters list.
Image: iplt20/BCCI
Aiden Markram is third on the list of run-getters having scored 51 runs in a losing cause for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals in their opening fixture.
Image: SRH/ Instagram
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 5 wickets after 4 wicket haul against KKR.
Image: iplt20/BCCI
Umesh Yadav is second on the list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2022 with 4 wickets. The pacer has picked up 2 wickets in both the matches
Image: iplt20/BCCI
In absence of overseas pacers, Akash Deep has done a great job for RCB. The pacer has picked up 4 wickets putting him third on the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022.
Image: iplt20/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals won their opening match against SRH with skipper Sanju Samson making a major contribution with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 55 runs and is 4th in the race for the orange cap.
Image: iplt20/BCCI