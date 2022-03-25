IPL 2022: Virat Kohli catches up with MS Dhoni during CSK's training session; see pics
Image: Twitter@RCB
Following MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK's captain, he could be seen spending some time alongside former RCB skipper Virat Kohli during his team's training session.
Image: Twitter@RCB
CSK will now be led by Ravindra Jadeja, who was named as the new skipper of the Chennai side on March 24.
Image: Twitter@CSK
Reigning champions CSK will kickstart the IPL 2022 campaign by taking on previous season's finalists KKR on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Image: Twitter@CSK
As for RCB, they will be led by former South African skipper Faf du Plessis after Virat Kohli announced last year that IPL 2021 would be his final season as captain.
Image: Twitter@RCB
Faf du Plessis will take on the leadership at RCB after spending eight years with CSK and winning two titles with them (2018, 2021).
Image: Twitter@CSK
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Punjab Kings on March 27 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
Image: Twitter@RCB
It will be interesting to see how MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli play under their new captains, having led their respective sides for the longest of times.
Image: Twitter@RCB