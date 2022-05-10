IPL 2022: Virat Kohli spends time with street dog after RCB practice; See pics
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
In the latest pictures put up on the official social media handles of RCB, former captain Virat Kohli can be seen hanging out with his dog.
The 33-year old could be seen playing with his dog and admiring it as well.
As far as the IPL 2022 campaign goes, Virat Kohli has not had the best of seasons, having only scored 216 runs after 12 matches, with a highest of 58.
The former Indian skipper has a disappointing average of just 19.64 this season compared to his overall average of 36.31 over 15 seasons of the IPL.
And that is not it, as Virat Kohli has also been dismissed for three golden ducks this season, his highest in an individual season.
RCB are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points, four clear of the chasing pack, having played a match more.
The Faf du Plessis-led side are still left to play the Punjab Kings on May 13 before their final game against the Gujarat Titans on May 19.
