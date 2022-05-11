IPL 2022: What Delhi Capitals need to do in last 3 matches to qualify for playoffs?
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ahead of the match no. 38 of IPL 2022 against RR, DC sit fifth in the IPL 2022 with five wins, six losses and 10 points.
Alongside the game against RR, DC play their last league games of IPL 2022 against PBKS and MI respectively.
At the same time, DC currently have a net run rate of +0.150.
With the positive NRR in their favor, DC might hurt the IPL 2022 Playoffs qualification chances for RR and PBKS by winning the remaining three games to qualify.
However, if DC lose one of their remaining game they would be crossing their fingers and hope RCB or RR lose their remaining games as well.
Meanwhile, after the RR vs DC game on Wednesday, DC face PBKS on May 16 and MI on May 21.
