IPL 2022: What will be Delhi Capitals first-choice batting line-up?
David Warner has been bought as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan and is likely to open the batting alongside Prithvi Shaw.
Prithvi Shaw has been retained by Delhi Capitals and will continue playing as an opener for the side.
Mitchell Marsh has been bought as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer. He will most likely bat at No. 3 position.
Rishabh Pant has been retained as the Delhi's captain and will continue leading the side in IPL 2022.
Lalit Yadav could get an opportunity to feature more frequently in the playing Xi now that Shimron Hetmyer is not in the squad.
Axar Patel has been retained by Delhi Capitals as their key spinner and he is expected to feature in all games for DC.
Shardul Thakur has been bought by DC as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
Kuldeep Yadav will start his new journey in the IPL with Delhi Capitals. He is expected to feature in most of the games, depending on pitch conditions.
Anrich Nortje is one of the four players retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. He is the side's key fast bowler.
Chetan Sakariya has been bought to fill up the shoes of Kagiso Rabada, who used to bowl for DC in powerplay and death overs.
Rovman Powell has been bought by DC as a replacement for Shimron Hetmyer. He is likely to feature in all games.
