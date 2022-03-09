IPL 2022: Winners of most Orange Cap & Purple Caps in Indian Premier League
Image: PTI
David Warner is not only one of the highest run-scorers in IPL history with 5,449 runs, but he has also won the most Orange Caps with three to his name.
Image: PTI
Explosive West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle has won the Orange Cap the second most number of times, having won it in back to back seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Image: PTI
Nine others have won the Orange Cap once each, a marquee list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and KL Rahul.
Image: PTI
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has not only picked up the most number of wickets in IPL history (32) but has also won the most number of Purple Caps (2).
Image: PTI
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is tied with Dwayne Bravo when it comes to Purple Cap wins, having won it in back to back seasons in 2016 and 2017.
Image: PTI
10 others have won the Purple Cap once each, illustrious list that includes Lasith Malinga, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada.
Image: PTI
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel were the latest players to win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively in the last season of the IPL.
Image: PTI