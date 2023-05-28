Saksham nagar
May 28 ,2023
IPL 2023: 34-year-old Mohit Sharma's roaring return
Image: BCCI/IPL
Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma made a roaring comeback to the Indian Premier League and is yet again rattling the batsmen with his bowling.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohit Sharma is currently third in the purple cap standings and till now has taken 24 wickets from 13 games of IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohit Sharma was a net bowler for GT in the previous season but was included in the team he was able to leave his impact in the tournament.
Image: BCCI/IPL
After exclusion from CSK, Mohit Sharma was a part of teams like PBKS and DC but didn't have a nice run and got almost diminished from IPL.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohit Sharma was a main bowler in CSK's bowling lineup and also won the purple cap in the IPL 2013 for them.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Looking at Mohit Sharma's current form in the Indian Premier League 2023, he can prove to be very effective against CSK in the IPL 2023 final.
Image: BCCI/IPL
