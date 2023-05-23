Saksham nagar
May 23 ,2023
IPL 2023: 5 players RCB could release next season
Image: BCCI
A look at the list of players that Royal Challengers Bangalore can release in the Indian Premier League 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was unable to perform as per his reputation and had a pretty disappointing season with the bat and can get released.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Wanindu Hasaranga played a total of 8 matches in the IPL 2023 and was able to pick up 9 wickets in the whole season at an average of 28.67.
Image: AP
Kedar Jadhav was brought in as a replacement in the Indian Premier League 2023 and can get released next season.
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Hashal Patel was very expensive with the ball for RCB in the IPL 2023, and he can get released next from the team due to his poor performance.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB batsman Suyash Prabhudessai was one of the top performers of the team in IPL 2022 but didn't perform well in IPL 2023, he can get released next season.
Image: BCCI/IPL
