Prateek Arya
Mar 20 ,2023
IPL 2023: 6 Players who hit most number of 'fours' in IPL history
Image: IPL
Gautam Gambhir, was is still known for his grounded shots, closed his IPL career with 492 fours.
Image: BCCI
Suresh Raina is 5th in the list of all time four hitters in IPL. Mr. IPL hit 506 fours in his franchises.
Image: IPL
The most successful captain in IPL, Rohit Sharma has till now hit the fence on 519 occasions.
Image: IPL
Ever-consistent David Warner has amassed 577 fours till now. He will captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.
Image: IPL
When it comes to IPL, Virat Kohli is a record bearer in almost every category. Thus, how could he left behind when comes to hitting fours.
Image: IPL
The former captain of RCB has 578 fours to his name in IPL.
Image: IPL
At No.1 it is Shikhar Dhawan. Gabbar is invincible when it comes to hitting fours. He has a mammoth 701 to his name and is surely going to add many more.
Image: IPL
Find Out More