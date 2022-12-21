Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Dec 21 ,2022
IPL 2023 Auctions: 5 international stars who might go unsold
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
English all-rounder Craig Overton might remain unsold in the IPL 2023 auction due to his hefty base price.
Image: AP
While he is yet to make his T20I debut for England, he has registered himself at the base price of INR 2 crore.
Image: AP
Caribbean batter Shai Hope is another international cricketer who might remain unsold at the end of the auction.
Image: AP
Having scored 304 runs in his T20I career of 19 games, Hope will compete against the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Litton Das, and Kusal Mendis.
Image: AP
D’Arcy Short is another cricketer who might not find any buyers in the IPL 2023 auction.
Image: AP
Having scored 115 runs in 7 games for RR in IPL 2018, Short has registered himself at the base price of INR 75 lakhs.
Image: AP
New Zealand’s Test vice-captain Tom Latham has also registered himself in the IPL 2023 auctions.
Image: AP
Latham’s pursuit for a team might be challenged heavily by the presence of Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, and Heinrich Klaasen.
Image: AP
Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews might also remain unsold in the IPL 2023 auctions due to his base price of INR 2 crores.
Image: AP
