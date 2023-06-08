Vishal Tiwari
Jun 08 ,2023
IPL 2023: Best batting strike rate for players
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan finished the IPL 2023 with the best strike rate of 216.66.
Image: BCCI
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell finished the IPL 2023 with the 2nd best strike rate of 183.48.
Image: AP
CSK captain MS Dhoni finished the IPL 2023 season with the 3rd best strike rate of 182.45.
Image: BCCI
MI batter Suryakumar Yadav finished the IPL 2023 with the 4th-best strike rate of 181.13.
Image: AP
SRH batter Glenn Phillips finished the IPL 2023 season with the 5th best strike rate of 177.27.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More