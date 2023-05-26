Anirban Sarkar
May 26 ,2023
IPL 2023 closing ceremony: IPL goes Indie
Image: vivianakadivine/Instagram
As the IPL is on the brink of its season finale BCCI is planning to make the event a grand one.
Image: BCCI
Popular Indian singer King will perform in the pre-match event which will kickstart at 6 PM on 28th May in Ahmedabad.
Image: ifeelking/ Instagram
Popular DJ Nucleya will perform alongside KIng in the pre-match show which is scheduled to start at 6 PM.
Image: nucleya/Instagram
Indian singer Jonita Gandhi will mesmerise the audience with his soulful voice in the IPL mid-show which is slated to start after the first inning
Image: jonitamusic/Instagram
Famous Indian rapper Divine is also slated to join Jonita Gandhi in the mid-innings show in the IPL final.
Image: vivianakadivine/Instagram
MS Dhoni's CSK already sealed a place in the final and either of Gujarat or Mumbai will face them in the summit clash on 28th May in Ahmedabad.
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans will have a tough task when they take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on 27th May in Ahmedabad
Image: BCCI
