Vishal Tiwari
May 28 ,2023
IPL 2023 Final: What happens if the rain doesn't stop?
The IPL 2023 final between Chennai and Gujarat has been interrupted by rain.
As per reports from the ground, it is still raining at Narendra Modi Stadium.
It is highly likely that the match on Sunday could be abandoned due to rain.
In case the rain doesn't stop, the final will be held tomorrow at the same venue.
However, the match can still happen tonight if the rain stops in a couple of hours.
The cut-off for a full match to take place is 10:35 and for a five-over game is 11:56.
If the rain persists tomorrow, Gujarat will be named the winner based on points.
