Saksham nagar
May 28 ,2023
IPL 2023: Here's the one captain MS Dhoni struggles to get past
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at this list of captains against whom CSK skipper MS Dhoni has played the Indian Premier League finals.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shane Warne led RR to win the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League 2008 and faced MS Dhoni's CSK in the final.
Image: Indian Premier League
MI skipper Sachin Tendulkar led his team to the final of the Indian Premier League 2010 but was not able to lift the trophy in front of MS Dhoni's CSK.
Image: BCCI
MS Dhoni faced RCB captain Daniel Vettori in the IPL 2011 finals and was yet again able lift the trophy for the 2nd consecutive time after 2010.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful Indian Premier League captains and has faced MS Dhoni thrice in IPL 2013, 2015, and 2019.
Image: AP
Kane Williamson was the captain of SRH in the IPL 2018 and faced MS Dhoni though was not able to take his team to the title vs CSK.
Image: BCCI/IPL
KKR made it in the IPL 2021 final and faced CSK under Eoin Morgan but was unable to lift the trophy that time.
Image: BCCI/IPL
