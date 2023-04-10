IPS Team
Apr 10 ,2023
IPL 2023: List of records broken during GT vs KKR and SRH vs PBKS
Image: IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans posted their first-ever 200+ score in the Indian Premier League against KKR.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Yash Dayal conceded 30 runs to Rinku Singh and thus it became the most expensive 20th over in the history of IPL.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rashid Khan became the first bowler from Afghanistan to take a hattrick in IPL against KKR
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan now has hit the most number(27) of fours in this season of IPL.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee's 55-run partnership now is the highest 10th-wicket partnership in the history of IPL
Image: IPL/BCCI
In IPl, Shikhar Dhawan also now has remained not out on a most number of occasions in the 90s.
Image: IPL/BCCI
