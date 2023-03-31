Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Mar 31 ,2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Superstars set stage on fire
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
IPL 2023 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Arijit Singh was the first from the star-studded lineup to perform at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Next up, Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerized the Ahmedabad crowd with a beautiful dance performance.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rashmika Mandhana then set the stage on fire with her energetic performance at the opening ceremony.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Towards the end of the ceremony, the legendary MS Dhoni was called on the stage.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Captain of defending champions GT, Hardik Pandya made his way up to the stage with the IPL 2023 trophy.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Here's a look at MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya posing with the stars and BCCI officials on the conclusion of the opening ceremony.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Find Out More