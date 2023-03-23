Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Mar 23 ,2023
IPL 2023: Players to hit most number of sixes in IPL history
Image: IPL/BCCI
With 357 sixes to his name in 142 games, Chris Gayle remains the leading six-hitter in IPL history despite retiring at the end of the 2021 season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
AB de Villiers is the second-highest six-hitter in IPL history with 251 maximums to his name in 184 games.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rohit Sharma has hit 240 sixes so far in his IPL career after playing 227 games in total.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni hits fourth in the elite list of batsmen with a total of 229 sixes in 234 IPL games.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Former MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard comes next in the list with 223 maximums in 189 games.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli also features in the list with 218 sixes. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL with 6624 runs in 223 games.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Meanwhile, recently appointed DC skipper David Warner has hit 211 sixes so far in 162 games in the marquee T20 league.
Image: IPL/BCCI
