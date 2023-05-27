Anirban Sarkar
May 28 ,2023
IPL 2023 prize money: Who gets what in cash-rich league?
Image: BCCI
The winner of IPL 2023 will get richer by 20 crores
Image: PTI
Last year's runners-up, Rajasthan Royals pocketed a cool 13 crores and this year also the prize money remains the same.
Image: BCCI
The third-placed team will be awarded a cheque of 7 crores
Image: IPL/BCCI
The fourth-placed team will get a prize money of 7 crores
Image: IPL/BCCI
The Orange Cap holder will receive a cash prize of 15 lakhs
Image: IPL/BCCI
15 lakhs will also be awarded to the Purple Cap winner
Image: IPL/BCCI
