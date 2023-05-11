Saksham nagar
May 11 ,2023
IPL 2023: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams
A look at the qualification scenarios of all the 10 teams in the IPL 2023.
The Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top spot in the points table and are at 16 points. They are almost on the brink of IPL playoffs.
CSK are placed in the 2nd spot in the points table and they just need to win one more match if they want to strengthen their place in the top 2 of points table
After a poor start, MI is in the number 3 place and they at least need to win 2 of their last 3 matches if they wish to finish in the top 4 of the points tabl
LSG stands in the 4th place in the points table and is sitting at 11 points. They need to win their left 3 of the 3 games to finish in the top 4.
RR after a good start to IPL 2023 has lost its momentum and now needs to win all three of the left matches to make a place in the knockouts.
KKR have now started to gain momentum after a poor start and now needs to win all three matches if they wish to qualify for playoffs.
RCB stands at the number 7 place in the standings and they also need to win their left three matches if they wish to make a comfortable place in playoffs.
PBKS have lost their momentum and now needs to win their rest 3 matches of the tournament to make a place in the playoffs.
SRH ranks 9th in the standings with 8 points from 10 matches. The team needs to win the rest 4 games to make a place in playoffs.
DC is now almost out of the IPL 2023 and can only go up to 14 points in the tournament and only a miracle can take them through the knockout stage.
