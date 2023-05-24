Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 24 ,2023
IPL 2024: 5 players Rajasthan Royals could release
Image: IPL/BCCI
Riyan Parag had a woeful IPL 2023 as he notched up only 78 runs in seven games, at an average of 13.00 with the highest knock of 20 runs.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Joe Root got to play only three games for RR in his debut season and scored 10 runs in the one match where he batted.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Navdeep Saini was used by RR in only two games, in which he took three wickets but had an economy rate of 9.71.
Image: AP
Jason Holder is another surprising inclusion in the list as he grabbed only four wickets in eight games while scoring 12 runs in 3 innings.
Image: AP
KM Asif returned with three wickets in the four matches that he played for RR this season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals finished the season in fifth place with seven victories and seven losses to their name.
Image: IPL/BCCI
