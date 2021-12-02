IPL: 8 most expensive players in tournament's history
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was the most expensive player on IPL roster until last year. He was being paid Rs. 17 crore per season, an amount no other player has received before.
Protea pacer Chris Morris fetched the highest amount in the auction last year after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 16.25 crore.
Rohit Sharma received a whopping Rs. 16 crore for his services as captain of Mumbai Indians. He has been retained by the franchise for the same amount.
In 2012, Ravindra Jadeja was bought by CSK for Rs. 12.8 crore. He was the most expensive buy for that season. He has been retained by CSK for Rs. 16 crore in 2021.
Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant has been retained by the franchise as captain for Rs. 16 crore. He has become one of the costliest players in IPL history.
In 2014, Yuvraj Singh broke all records after being bought by RCB for Rs. 14 crore. He was purchased by Delhi the next year for Rs. 16 crore.
Pat Cummins became the most expensive purchase in IPL auction in 2020 after KKR bought him for 15.5 crore.
MS Dhoni was the most expensive buy in the inaugural edition of the IPL. Until last season, he was earning Rs. 16 crore but in 2021 he has been retained as second pick and will be paid Rs. 12 crore.
