Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Apr 07 ,2023
IPL Cheerleaders' salary per game will leave fans astonished
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
IPL 2023 saw cheerleaders returning to the marquee T20 league after being absent in recent seasons due to Covid-19 protocols.
As per media reports, the IPL cheerleaders earn somewhere around INR 14,000 to INR 17,000 per match in the tournament.
The reports claim that teams like CSK, PBKS, SRH and DC pay around INR 12,000 for each match.
At the same time, MI and RCB come amongst the highest-paying teams with a salary of INR 20,000 for the cheerleaders.
Meanwhile, KKR reportedly pay a maximum of INR 24,000 per match to their cheerleaders.
The IPL cheer leaders also receive bonus based on the performance of their team.
They also enjoy other benefits like luxury accommodation, food per diem etc.
