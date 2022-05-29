IPL Final: Buttler to Pandya, top run-getters for Gujarat Titans & Rajasthan Royals
Image: iplt20/bcci
Jos Buttler is currenly the purple cap holder with 824 runs at an average of 58.86 and a strike-rate of 151.47, miles ahead of others in terms of runs scored in IPL 2022
Image: iplt20/bcci
Hardik Pandya is currently the leading run-getter for Gujarat Titans with 453 runs in 14 matches
Image: iplt20/bcci
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has scored 444 runs at an average of 29.60 and an impressive strike-rate of 147.50
The second highest run-getter of the team with only 4 runs short of Pandya, Miller has scored so far 449 runs in 15 matches
Image: iplt20/bcci
Devdutt Padikkal has scored 374 runs at an average of 23.38 and a strike-rate of 126.35
Image: iplt20/bcci
Shubman Gill has the highest individual score this season for the Titans at 96 and occupies the third spot in the leading run-scorers list for GT
Image: iplt20/bcci