Mar 25 ,2023
IPL: Orange Cap winners in every season
IPL 2008: Shaun Marsh of KXIP won the orange cap with 616 runs in 11 matches.
IPL 2009: Matthew Hayden of CSK won the orange cap with 572 runs in 12 matches.
IPL 2010: Sachin Tendulkar of MI won the orange cap with 618 runs in 15 matches.
IPL 2011: Chris Gayle of RCB won the orange cap with 608 runs in 12 matches.
IPL 2012: Chris Gayle of RCB won the orange cap with 733 runs in 15 matches.
IPL 2013: Michael Hussey of CSK won the orange cap with 733 runs in 16 matches.
IPL 2014: Robin Uthappa of KKR won the orange cap with 660 runs in 16 matches.
IPL 2015: David Warner of SRH won the orange cap with 562 runs in 14 matches.
IPL 2016: Virat Kohli of RCB won the orange cap with 973 runs in 16 matches.
IPL 2017: David Warner of SRH won the orange cap with 641 runs in 14 matches.
IPL 2018: Kane Williamson of SRH won the orange cap with 735 runs in 17 matches.
IPL 2019: David Warner of SRH won the orange cap with 692 runs in 12 matches.
IPL 2020: KL Rahul of KXIP won the orange cap with 670 runs in 14 matches.
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK won the orange cap with 635 runs in 16 matches.
IPL 2022: Jos Buttler of RR won the orange cap with 863 runs in 17 matches.
