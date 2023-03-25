Vishal Tiwari
Mar 25 ,2023
IPL: Purple Cap winners in every season
Image: BCCI
IPL 2008: Sohail Tanvir of RR won the purple cap with 22 wickets in 11 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2009: RP Singh of DEC won the purple cap with 23 wickets in 16 matches.
Image: AP
IPL 2010: Pragyan Ojha of DEC won the purple cap with 21 wickets in 16 matches.
Image: AP
IPL 2011: Lasith Malinga of MI won the purple cap with 28 wickets in 16 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2012: Morne Morkel of DD won the purple cap with 25 wickets in 16 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2013: Dwayne Bravo of CSK won the purple cap with 25 wickets in 18 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2014: Mohit Sharma of CSK won the purple cap with 23 wickets in 16 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2015: Dwayne Bravo of CSK won the purple cap with 26 wickets in 16 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2016: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH won the purple cap with 23 wickets in 17 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH won the purple cap with 26 wickets in 14 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2018: Andrew Tye of KXIP won the purple cap with 24 wickets in 14 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2018: Imran Tahir of CSK won the purple cap with 26 wickets in 17 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada of DC won the purple cap with 30 wickets in 17 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2020: Harshal Patel of RCB won the purple cap with 32 wickets in 15 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal of RR won the purple cap with 27 wickets in 17 matches.
Image: BCCI
