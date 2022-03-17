IPL Recap: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey, Pant in quarantine, MI begin training; see pics
Image: Twitter@PunjabKings, Twitter@DelhiCapitals
Punjab Kings are one of the latest franchises to reveal their jersey. The colour of the jersey is extremely similar to that of last season as it continues to feature a mixture of red and golden.
Image: Twitter@PunjabKings
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has begun his quarantine after arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the IPL 2022 season.
Image: Twitter@DelhiCapitals
Pant was seen playing basketball alongside Senegalese influencer Khaby Lame during his quarantine in Mumbai.
Image: Twitter@DelhiCapitals
Mumbai Indians begin their training on their home turf ahead of the IPL 2022 season.
Image: Twitter@MumbaiIndians
Tim David was one of the many players that were seen practising some of their shots during a practice session.
Image: Twitter@MumbaiIndians
One of Mumbai Indians' new recruit Riley Meredith was seen posing in front of the camera ahead of the IPL 2022 season.
Image: Twitter@MumbaiIndians
The IPL 2022 season is set to begin on March 26, with defending champions CSK set to take on last year's finalists KKR.
Image: Twitter@ChennaiSuperKings