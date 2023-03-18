Prateek Arya
Mar 18 ,2023
IPL stars arrive in India ahead of 2023 season
Viratkohli/instagram
The new captain of Delhi Capitals David Warner has joined the DC Toli. In this photo you can see Warner alongside DC's WPL captain Meg Lanning.
delhicapitals/instagaram
Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni are performing the formalities for CSK ahead of the start of the IPL 2023.
chennaisuperkings/instagram
Known as "Baby AB" Dewald Brewis and Duan Jansen have joined the MI squad.
mumbaiindians/instagram
Arjun Tendulkar has joined the Mumbai Indians squad. Will be feature in the playing XI this year?
mumbaiindians/instagram
Jos Buttler has joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the start of the IPL 2023.
josbuttler/instagram
Trent Boult has also landed in India. He will play for RR in IPL 2023.
trentboult/instagram
Virat Kohli is in India playing the ODI series against Australia, however, the batsman is simultaneously performing duties for RCB too.
Viratkohli/instagram
