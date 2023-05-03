Prateek Arya
May 03 ,2023
IPL: Wriddhiman Saha only behind Dhoni & Karthik
BCCI
On Tuesday, Wriddhiman Saha registered a personal milestone playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals.
Image: BCCI
Saha was busy behind the wicket in the against against Gujarat Titans.
Image: BCCI
While with the bat, it was an off day.
Image: AP
Saha caught three catches on Mohammed Shami's bowling.
Image: BCCI
With these Dismissals, Wriddhiman Saha has become the third wicketkeeper to have 100 or more dismissals to his name. Saha: 79 catches and 23 stumpings
Image: BCCI
Ahead of Saha is Dinesh Karthik, who has 169 dismissals to his name in IPL as a wicketkeeper.
Image: BCCI
At 178 dismissals , MS Dhoni is at the top.
Image: BCCI
