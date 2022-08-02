Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 02 ,2022
iQoo 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 120W fast charging launched in India: Specs here
Image: iQoo
The latest flagship by iQoo, iQoo 9T comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
Image: iQoo
The iQoo 9T comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080.
Image: iQoo
The right panel of the smartphone has the power button and the volume rockers. The left panel of the smartphone is clean.
Image: iQoo
The top panel has a secondary noise cancellation microphone, along with an IR blaster. The bottom panel of the smartphone has Type-C port, speaker and SIM tray.
Image: iQoo
The chipset on the smartphone is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
Image: iQoo
,With a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle sensor and 12MP tele/portrait sensor, the smartphone is available from Rs. 49,999 for the 8/128GB model.
Image: iQoo
