IQOO Neo 6 SE with Snapdragon 870 SoC and AMOLED display launched: Check specs here
Image: IQOO
The IQOO Neo 6 SE comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: IQOO
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with Adreno 650.
Image: IQOO
The rear panel of the smartphone has a 64MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro sensor.
Image: IQOO
The IQOO Neo 6 SE is equipped with 4,700 mAh battery that supports up to 80W fast charging.
Image: IQOO
The smartphone has been launched in three different colours including blazing orange, interstellar and neon.
Image: IQOO
It is available in three different storage models, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The IQOO Neo 6 SE might be launched in India soon.
Image: IQOO