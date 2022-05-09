Ira Khan celebrates fun-filled birthday with dad Aamir Khan and beau Nupur Shikhare
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, May 9.
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira
Just a day after, she took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her pool-side birthday party which was attended by her close friends and family.
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira
Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutt and brother Azad were in attendance.
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira
Here, Ira Khan can be seen sharing a bright smile as the camera captures her alongside beau Nupur and a close friend.
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira
Ira Khan cuts her birthday cake in presence of her mom Reema Dutta, dad Aamir Khan and brother Azad.
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira
Ira Khan poses with yet another friend in one of the viral photos from the celebration.
Image: Instagram/@khan.ira