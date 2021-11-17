IRCTC introduces 'POD' concept Retiring Room in collaboration with Indian Railways
The IRCTC and Indian Railways commissioned POD retiring rooms at Mumbai Central.
The Pod hotel will charge Rs999 for a 12-hour-stay and Rs1,999 for a 24-hour stay.
The compact capsules are equipped with a TV, reading light, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner and air filter vents.
Customers will be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi, a luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in the common area
Classic Pods, Ladies only, Private Pods and pod for differently-abled are the categories the customers can avail facilities in
The hotel is located on the 1st floor of the station building at Mumbai Central over an area of 3000 sq. ft
