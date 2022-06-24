IRE vs IND: Hardik Pandya and Co. arrive in Ireland for T20I series
Image: @DineshKarthik/@SonySportsNetwkTwitter
The Indian cricket team arrived in Ireland for the upcoming T20 series on Thursday.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
Dinesh Karthik arrives in Ireland, ahead of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I in Dublin.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
Ravi Bishnoi will be one of India's wrist spinners for the T20I series.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lead spinner for India in the 20-over assignment.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings for India alongside Ishan Kishan.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
Axar Patel also traveled to Ireland and will be a key asset for the team, given his experience.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh converse at the airport after arriving in Ireland.
Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter
All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India in the 2-match T20I series.
Image: BCCI
Pandya-led Team India will lock horns against Ireland in the first T20I on June 26.
Image: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik shared this picture with the squad on Twitter. "Touchdown Dublin," DK wrote in the caption.
Image: @DineshKarthik/Twitter