Is debut likely for Arshdeep, Umran, Tripathi? How IND's Playing XI may look like vs IRE?
Image: BCCI/Twitter
After scoring just 96 runs in 5 T20I matches against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to play a big knock during 1st match against Ireland
Ishan Kishan was impressive in the series against South Africa and would look to continue his good form against Ireland with yet another solid stand with Gaikwad.
Sanju Samson has struggled to replicate his IPL form at the international level as that is the reason why he has failed to cement his place. This tour will be a good chance for him to score runs.
Having missed the T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav will be hoping to be amongst the runs in the two-match T20I series against Ireland.
After making a good comeback against South Africa, Hardik Pandya would look to lead the team from the front after being appointed as the skipper for Ireland series.
In absence of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik is likely to don keepers gloves. However, his batting at the death is the one to watch out for during the series.
Deepak Hooda has shown his capability as an all-rounder. He can not only play big shots at the end but also can roll his arm when needed.
The vice-captain for the Ireland series Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the man of the tournament award against South Africa. H will be hoping to be among wickets in the 1st match.
After an impressive series against South Africa, Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking to bamboozle Ireland batsmen with his spin. In the previous series between these two teams, the leg spinner was the second highest wicker.
Arshdeep Singh did not play against South Africa. The left-arm pacer however could be given his India debut during 1st T20I against Ireland.
Umran Malik could also make his debut for India if Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are rested for the match. The Pacer can trouble the batsman won't only with pace but also with his yorkers.
