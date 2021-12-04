Is Omricron more contagious than Delta variant of COVID-19?
The Omicron variant has been found in 38 nations and is fast spreading according to WHO.
WHO has stated that the initial evidence showed the variant is more infectious than Delta variant.
Its spike protein, which is the process through which the Omicron variant binds to human cells, contains 30 mutations.
According to the WHO, some of these alterations have the capacity to evade the immune defence system.
The variant has enhanced transmissibility, however, the Delta variant remains the most common in the world.
