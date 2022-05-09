Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged to Zaheer Iqbal? Take a look at their adorable pics together
IMAGE: Instagram/ZaheerIqbal
This is one of the cute pictures wof Sonakshi Sinha along with rumured fiancee and actor Zaheer Iqbal.
IMAGE: Instagram/ZaheerIqbal
Actor Sonakshi Sinha who is known for her chirpy nature, can be seen posing for a goofy picture with rumoured fiancee Zaheer Iqbal.
IMAGE: Instagram/ZaheerIqbal
This is another cool selfie of Sonakshi and Zaheer posing with Huma Qureshi. The picture seems to be from the shooting days of their upcoming film Double XL.
IMAGE: Instagram/ZaheerIqbal
On Zaheer's birthat last year in December, Sonakshi took to her Instagram and penned a s weet note for her rumoured boyfriend along with this beautiful picture.
IMAGE: InstagramAsliSona
This is another goofy picture of Sonakshi Sinha playing around with Zaheer in the attire of pirates.
IMAGE: Instagram/AsliSona
This is a group picture where Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen posing with their common friend circle including Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and more.
IMAGE: Instagram/AsliSona