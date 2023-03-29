Saksham nagar
Mar 30 ,2023
Is this Delhi Capitals best playing XI for IPL 2023?
Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023, David Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence.
Prithvi Shaw has performed brilliantly for the Capitals in the previous seasons and can make a place in Delhi's probable XI.
Mitchell Marsh has been in explicit form in international cricket for Australia and shall find a place in Delhi Capitals probable XI.
Sarfaraz Khan is the best option right now that the Delhi Capitals have to replace Rishabh Pant and due to this, he shall find a place in the XI.
Rovman Powell was responsible for finishing games for the Capitals in the previous IPL season and now also he could make his place to the final XI.
Lalit Yadav bowled crucial over and scored runs for Delhi Capitals in previous IPL seasons and due to this he can make his place in the XI.
Axar Patel is however known to be a bowling all rounder but has also contributed runs with the bat on many occasions. He can make his place in the XI.
Kuldeep Yadav is an excellent left-arm wrist spinner and on a slow Delhi surface can prove to be handy and shall make a place in the XI.
Anrich Nortje rattles the batsmen with his pace and will have the responsibility to lead the pace attack in the IPL 2023. He can make a place in the XI.
Chetan Sakariya is a left-arm fast bowler and swings the new ball. Sakariya can make a place in the XI due to this quality.
Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed can take wickets both at the end and at the death due to his variations. He shall make a place in the XI.
