Kritika Bansal
Jan 07 ,2023
Isabelle Kaif shares photos from birthday celebrations with Katrina, Vicky and friends
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif posted a picture from her sister Isabelle's 32nd birthday that they celebrated on Friday. "It's iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday," she captioned it.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Inside photos from Isa Kaif's birthday bash showed her posing with Sharvari Wagh as the actress lifted one of her legs.
Image: Instagram/@isakaif
Isabelle, Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Anand Tiwari and others are seen posing quirkily at the party.
Image: Instagram/@isakaif
Another picture showed Isabelle waking up beside a beautiful bouquet of flowers and her morning coffee.
Image: Instagram/@isakaif
“How it started to how’s it going thank for all the love guys," Isa Kaif captioned the post.
Image: Instagram/@isakaif
