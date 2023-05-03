Hardika Gupta
May 03 ,2023
Isha Ambani looks like 'starlit sky' in Prabal Gurung outfit
@troublewithprabal/Instagram
Isha Ambani recently attended MET Gala 2023.
@troublewithprabal/Instagram
For the red carpet, she wore a crepe back satin saree gown.
@troublewithprabal/Instagram
Her outfit was encrusted with pearls, crystals and bugle beads hand embroidered in India and made in New York at the Prabal Gurung atelier.
@troublewithprabal/Instagram
Her outfit featured an asymmetric border with shimmery finish.
@troublewithprabal/Instagram
Isha acccecorised her look with a unusual hanging Chanel clutch.
@troublewithprabal/Instagram
