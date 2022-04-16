Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur twin in black at 'Pippa' wrap up bash, take a look
Both Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur can e seen posing goofily at the Pippa wrap up party.
This is another picture of the lead stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur where the two can be seen twinning in black at the Pippa wrap up party.
For the bash, Ishaan Khatter who will be seen playing Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the war drama wore a floral tee and paired it with black pants.
Mrunal Thkaur who will be seen essaying the role of Ishaan's sister in the film, donned a black pant suit with white polka dots at the Pippa wrap up party.
The entire team of the film including producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, director Raja Krishna Menon along with Mrunal and Ishaan were seen posing at the wrap up bash.
The entire team can be seen enjoying the cake cutting ceremony while celebrating film's wrap up after extensive shooting schedules.
