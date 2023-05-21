Anjali Negi

May 21 ,2023

Ishita Dutta gives a glimpse of her lavender theme pregnancy photoshoot
Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
Ishita Dutta shared a set of pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot on her Instagram handle.
The actress wore a strapless lavender gown in the photos. Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
Ishita paired her outfit with a pair of earrings and rings. She also held a flower bucket in her hands. Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
For the hairstyle, Ishita opted for wavy middle-parted hair. Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
The actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in various poses. Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
