Nitish Vashishtha
May 02 ,2023
Ishita Dutta proudly flaunts her burgeoning baby bump as she aces maternity fashion
Image: ishidutta/Instagram
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Mehta are currently expecting their first child together.
Image: ishidutta/Instagram
Ishita Dutta has been taking to Instagram to share the journey of her pregnancy.
Image: ishidutta/Instagram
In one of the pictures, she can be seen cheerfully smiling with her husband, Vatsal Mehta in comfy attire.
Image: ishidutta/Instagram
In another, she is seen smiling in a black dress.
Image: ishidutta/Instagram
Ishita Dutta held her baby bump in a floral white dress in one of the pictures.
Image: ishidutta/Instagram
Find Out More