May 14 ,2023
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth are all smiles at their baby shower
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They recently hosted a baby shower.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple posed for the photographers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple sported ethnic outfits. While Ishita wore a pink silk saree with zari border, Vatsal opted for white kurta pyjamas.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They were accompanied by Ishita's sister Tanushree Dutta.
Image: Varinder Chawla
