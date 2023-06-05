Anjali Choudhury
Jun 05 ,2023
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth twin in black for pregnancy photoshoot
Image: @ishidutta/Instagram
Soon-to-be mom Ishita Dutta, and her husband Vatsal Sheth, have shared a glimpse of their pregnancy shoot with fans.
In the photos, Ishita is seen donning a black, thigh-high, slit gown, with a sweetheart neckline.
Vatsal Sheth complemented Ishita in an all-black look himself. The photos reflect the great chemistry that the couple share.
Ishita accessorised her look with a multi-coloured necklace. She finished off with open tresses and dewy makeup.
In the photoshoot, the Drishyam actress is seen cradling her baby bump as she flaunts her ensemble.
