Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 13 ,2023
Ishq-e-Naadan to Thandatti: New movies streaming on OTT this weekend
Pasupathy starrer Tamil movie Thandatti will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, July 14.
Lara Dutta Bhupati leads the cast along with Neena Gupta and Mohit Raina in this modern day take on love - the film will stream on Jio Cinema starting July 14.
The Spanish version of Sandra Bullock starrer Bird Box, will be releasing on Netflix, July 14.
Tu Tu Mein Mein, featuring the story of a spirit out for revenge, will stream on Jio Cinema starting July 15.
A rom-com with a twist, the second installment of the Love Tactics franchise arrives on Netflix, July 14.
Telugu film, Nenu Student Sir!, notably featuring Avantika Dassani in her Telugu debut, will stream on Aha starting July 14.
Jason Statham headlines Guy Ritchie directorial Wrath of Man. The heist action-thriller will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play, starting July 14.
A chef with a shady past defends her restaurant against the mafia in High Heat, available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting July 14.
