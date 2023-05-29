Ajay Sharma
May 29 ,2023
ISRO places NVS-01 into orbit; Here's why it will be a gamechanger for India's own GPS
Image: Twitter/@AskAnshul
ISRO successfully launched the GSLV rocket carrying the navigation satellite NVS-01.
The 2nd-Gen navigation satellite—NVS-01 which ensures continuity of NavIC services, will be a game-changer for India's own GPS.
NVS-01 offers vital Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services for civilian users.
What sets NVS-01 apart is an indigenously developed Rubidium atomic clock-- a crucial technology, possessed by only a select few nations.
The NVS-01 launch ensures boosts India's satellite navigation system as it aims to augment NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).
NavIC, similar to GPS, is designed to provide user position accuracy to better than 20 meters,
It can work with others too: GPS (US), Glonass (Russia), Galileo (EU) and BeiDou (China).
