ITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & others turn heads at the event
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Alia Bhatt surely turned heads at the ITA Awards 2022 as she walked the red carpet in a silver coloured saree.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ranveer Singh appeared in a black and white coloured outfit. The actor also shared some funny moments with Rakhi Sawant on the red carpet.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Actor-producer Dino Morea appeared in a floral suit and surely looked dapper as ever.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Rashami Desai wore a see-through gown with a plunging neckline and a long train at the awards.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Vaani Kapoor stole the show with her maroon saree with feathered pallu.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha also graced the show. While Poonam Sinha wore a pink saree, her husband wore a grey coloured- suit with a matching scarf.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla