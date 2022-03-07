ITA Awards 2022: Armaan Malik to Rupali Ganguly, Complete list of awards winners
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Rupali Ganguly was awarded the trophy for the best show (popular) Anupamaa at the ITA Awards.
IMAGE: Instagram/Rups.Ganguly
Actor Vaani Kapoor who looked ravishing in a black net saree also took home the ITA Award.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Gully Boy co-actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt received ITA Awards for Widespread actor male (movie) and widespread actor female (movie).
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Hina Khan who dazzled in black, won Best Actress Award for her film Lines.
IMAGE: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Actor Nakuul Mehta received Best Actor (Critics) for his performance as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.
IMAGE: Instagram/NakuulMehta
Jamai Raja fame stars Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey also stunned the fans at the red carpet after the actor took home an ITA Award.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidnians
Actor Ashi Singh took home the ITA Award for Greatest Actress Widespread (Meet: Badlegi Dunya ki Reet)
IMAGE: Instagram/ashi.x.charm
Singer Armaan Malik receives ITA Award for the song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai from the film Bhoot Police.
IMAGE: Twitter/ArmaanMalik22