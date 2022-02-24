J Jayalalithaa's birthday: How Kangana Ranaut aced late politician's looks in 'Thalaivii'
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Actor Kangana Ranaut played the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa who was fondly referred to as Amma.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut stepped into the shoes of J Jayalalithaa and showcased her life starting from her days in cinema to joining politics.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
This still of Kangana Ranaut is from the film Thalaivi where she showcased J Jayalalithaa's early career days in South Indian films.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
This is another still of actor Kangana Ranaut from political drama Thalaivii. The actor had undergone massive physical changes. and had gained 20kg to get into the role of J Jayalalithaa.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut aced her role as J Jayalalithaa by studying her character deeply and understanding her contributions made in the political and cinema world.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
This is one of the BTS still of Kangana Ranaut from Thalaivii where she was appreciated for her uncanny resemblance to the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Apart from Kangana Ranaut, who played Jayalalithaa, another actor Arvind Swamy essayed the role of M. J. Ramachandran (M.J.R.) in the film.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut