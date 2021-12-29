Jabra Elite 4 TWS Launched: Check Prices And Specifications
Image: Jabra
Jabra has launched their latest Jabra Elite 4 in a few markets including Australia and the United Kingdom. The truly wireless earphones are loaded with features, including active noise cancellation and excellent battery life.
Image: Jabra
According to the Danish company, Jabra Elite 4 can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime along with ANC enabled. Along with the charging case, the battery life extends up to 30 hours.
Image: Jabra
The charging case of the Jabra Elite 4 features fast charging. The earbuds can deliver up to an hour of listening time with 10 minutes of charging.
Image: Jabra
Along with the box, users will get three sizes of silicone ear tips that can be used by a user depending upon their ear size. Additionally, users also get a small Type-C cable.
Image: Jabra
The earphones are also available in three colours: Mint, Navy and Black. Additionally, they are priced at $119 on the Amazon UK website.
Image: Jabra
Other features of the device include HearThrough technology, Spotify Tap Playback, Amazon Alexa support, Google Fast pair and have a total of four built-in microphones.
Image: Jabra